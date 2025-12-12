On Friday, Dec. 5, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital magically transformed its auditorium into a cheerful “Santa’s Workshop,” giving kids a festive wonderland to enjoy when “home for the holidays” isn’t an option. Patients and families explored holiday movie-themed booths featuring “The Grinch,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and “The Polar Express,” each brimming with toys and treats. Laughter and excitement filled the room as community volunteers dressed as giant gingerbread cookies, and jolly snowmen gave hugs and high-fives. This annual tradition was made possible by the creativity of the care team and the generous support of Turner Construction and local partners.

Santa Claus himself joined in the festivities, spreading warmth and cheer by listening to children’s wish lists and joyfully handing out presents, brightening spirits throughout Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. Children also had a chance to have their portraits drawn, which they can hang in their hospital room, adding a personalized touch to the festive celebration.

“Today was super fun! My favorite thing was seeing Santa and Carrot the therapy dog,” said Ariana Montoya. “And I was so happy when I won the giant rainbow bear from the guessing game!”

This annual event offers hospitalized children a much-needed moment of joy and distraction from their medical challenges. By engaging in festive holiday activities, patients experience a sense of normalcy, emotional uplift, and the simple joys of being a child. These special moments not only support their emotional well-being but create cherished memories that can brighten their hospitalization.

“Santa’s Workshop is truly one of the most heartwarming traditions at Miller Children’s & Women’s,” said Rita Goshert, director, Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “Because many of our patients can’t take part in holiday celebrations at home, we bring the magic of the season to them. This event reflects the incredible partnership between our care team and our generous community, ensuring every child feels the joy and wonder of the holidays right here in the hospital.”

The Child Life Program at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital was developed to help make the hospital experience a more positive one for children of all ages. Child Life Specialists help to cultivate an environment for patients and families that is fun, engaging and child friendly, especially during the holiday season.