Sharifah Hardie, a woman who has defied the odds and broken barriers throughout her life, is now making waves in the political arena as she pursues the District 33 seat in the California State Senate.

Born in our nation’s capital of Washington D.C. and raised in the mean streets of South Central Los Angeles, Hardie’s journey has been anything but easy or typical. As a teen mother, Hardie faced numerous challenges and obstacles, yet refused to let them define her. Instead, she used her determination and resilience to build a successful career.

By utilizing her podcasts, which she launched in 2009 and nearly three decades of consulting, marketing, website design, search engine optimization, and public relations experience with Ask Sharifah.com, Hardie is now considered the go-to resource for entrepreneurs and the “Queen of DIY” in business.

Hardie is taking her passion for helping businesses and entrepreneurs to the next level by running for California State Senate District 33. With a focus on supporting small businesses and creating jobs, Hardie’s platform has resonated with many in her community.

Hardie’s unique background and experiences have given her the skills and perspective needed to bring about real change in a district already burdened with high crime rates, high unemployment, overwhelming homelessness, corporations leaving in a mass exodus and the district operating in utter chaos.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to represent my community in Senate District 33,” says Hardie. “I am determined to put our families first, bring jobs back to SD33 and help fix the mess Senate Bill 972 has created.”

Senate Bill 972, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law in September 2022, went into effect in January 2023. The intent of the bill was to decriminalize street vending by making it easier for micro-entrepreneurs to secure permits and operate legally within the formal food economy.

However, its implementation and actual application was far from ideal, to say the least. SB 972 negatively affected small businesses owners in favor of the street vendor. Because of a patchwork of local regulations, it became easier for street vendors to just set up a tent near or in front of a small business, compete for customers and charge far less for their products while not carrying the burden of the high cost of rent, taxes and insurance in California.

A true Utopian, Hardie’s focus is on more than just finances and business. Hardie’s focus is on improving the quality of life for residents and rebuilding the family unit. Hardie recently spoke out against fair and safe CIF sports for girls, and cites the rise of gender ideology as a major factor in her decision to run for senate.

As the March 5th Primary Election approaches, all eyes are on Sharifah Hardie and her campaign. Will she unseat the incumbent? That remains to be seen. However, with Sharifah Hardie’s determination, resilience, and passion for helping others, she is living proof that anything is possible.

To learn how you can support Sharifah Hardie and her campaign, visit SharifahHardieForSenate.com.

Paid for by Sharifah Hardie for CA Senate District 33