Westerly School of Long Beach, a leading private independent K-8 school, proudly announces the graduation of 18 exceptional eighth-grade students on June 12, 2024. This momentous occasion not only marks their academic achievements but also celebrates a significant milestone as they are the graduating class of Westerly’s 30th school year.

Westerly’s graduating class of 2024 has exemplified the school’s commitment to fostering lifelong learners, with their unwavering dedication and intellectual curiosity standing as a testament to the valuable education provided at Westerly and preparing students for a seamless transition into high school and beyond.

The outstanding graduates have been accepted into a range of prestigious high schools and pathways, further reflecting the well-rounded education they received at Westerly. The high schools they will be attending include:

Chadwick School

Chico High School

McBride High School – Engineering

Millikan High School – COMPASS and QUEST

Orange County School of the Arts

Polytechnic High School – MEDS and PACE

Renaissance High School

Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science

Sierra Canyon School

St. Anthony High School

St. John Bosco High School

Vistamar School

Wilson High School – School of Medicine/Biotechnology and WAVE

Westerly School takes immense pride in the accomplishments of all of its phenomenal students and their progression into the next phase of their academic journey.

An important part of the graduation ceremony featured the honoring of three amazing students with the “Valedictorian” and “Westerly Way” awards. The Valedictorian award is earned by the eighth-grade student who has the highest grade point average throughout middle school at Westerly and requires high performance in both academic (Humanities, Math, Science) and co-curricular courses (2D and 3D Art, Music, Physical Education, Spanish). This year, Malina Levy and Atlas Tang have been named Co-Valedictorians for the Class of 2024. Malina has attended Westerly for 7th and 8th grade, and Atlas has attended Westerly from Kindergarten through 8th grade.

The recipient of the Westerly Way award is determined by students’ performance as well as feedback from their teachers – a committee of Westerly faculty members vote for the eighth grader who most embodies and demonstrates the mission and core values of Westerly School and is exemplary across all potential dimensions of personal development, including artistic, athletic, and academic achievement. This year’s recipient is Thomas (Tommy) Hinshaw, who has also attended Westerly from K-8th grade.

Now that they’ve graduated from Westerly, the Class of 2024 are enjoying their summer as well as preparing for high school. Westerly grad Lauren Christian recently “bridged” to become a Senior Girl Scout and is currently on track to complete her Silver Award, one of the highest awards that a Girl Scout can earn. Her troop is working on the renovation of a local food bank in Long Beach. Next up, Lauren’s volleyball practice at Chadwick will begin in a few weeks. Meanwhile, before officially joining Sato in the fall, Ishaan Peterson has been “living his best summer” – seeing the rock band Dead and Company at the Las Vegas Sphere, piloting airplanes, captaining boats, and traveling by car, boat and ski lift, breathing the clean air of the Teton Range, and taking in some musical theater and classical music under the stars both in and out of California. Ishaan added a parting message, “To my fellow classmates, good bye … I will miss you so much. Thanks Westerly, for all you have done.”

