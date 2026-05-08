By: Jasmin Dao, M.D., PhD, neurologist, Neurology Center, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital

Most people associate stroke with older adults, but children can experience strokes too—sometimes with life-changing consequences. What many families in Long Beach may not realize is that they live near the only dedicated pediatric Stroke Center in the region, serving children from the South Bay through Orange County, located at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

This specialized program provides age-specific stroke expertise for infants and children, combining advanced imaging, rapid diagnosis, and coordinated follow-up care designed specifically for young patients—an option few hospitals in the region can offer.

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted by a blocked blood vessel or bleeding in the brain. Pediatric stroke is uncommon, but certain conditions significantly increase a child’s risk. Newborns are particularly vulnerable around the time of birth, when changes in circulation can lead to neonatal stroke, sometimes identified through seizures or weakness and confirmed with advanced neuroimaging, including magnetic resonance imaging and noninvasive transcranial Doppler screening.

Older children may be at higher risk if they have conditions such as sickle cell disease, congenital heart disease, immune disorders or blood clotting disorders, and benefit from specialized monitoring to reduce the risk of a first or recurrent stroke.

One of the biggest challenges with pediatric stroke is recognition. Symptoms in children can differ from those seen in adults and may be subtle, especially in infants and young children. Seizures are often one of the most common early signs in babies, while older children may experience symptoms that overlap with adult stroke signs.

Warning signs may include:

• Seizures, especially in newborns or infants

• Sudden weakness on one side of the body

• Difficulty speaking or understanding language

• Problems with balance or coordination

• Severe headache or unusual sleepiness

• Changes in vision or unexplained fatigue

If a child shows any of these symptoms, emergency care is critical. Early diagnosis and treatment during the first hours and days after a stroke can significantly improve recovery and reduce the risk of recurrence.

The Stroke Center at Miller Children’s & Women’s provides coordinated, long‑term care for children who have experienced a stroke or are identified as high‑risk, including patients with sickle cell disease and vulnerable newborns. Care is delivered within a full‑service children’s hospital, allowing families to access comprehensive stroke services in one location.

Supporting this care, the Neurodiagnostic Lab at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s is accredited by ABRET and is one of only seven locations in California to receive ABRET Long‑Term Monitoring accreditation, reflecting a strong commitment to advanced neurological testing for pediatric stroke and seizure care.

For families in Long Beach and surrounding communities, having access to this level of specialized pediatric stroke care nearby can ease stress during a medical emergency and support better long‑term outcomes. Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital also provides extensive outpatient follow‑up through the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village, supporting children as they regain skills, reach developmental milestones and navigate life after stroke.

To learn more about advanced stroke care at Miller Children’s, visit millerchildrens.org/stroke.