City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is opening Orange County’s only cancer specialty hospital on its academic cancer campus in Irvine later this year.

Seamlessly connected to City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, the cancer specialty hospital completes the continuum of cancer care — from prevention through survivorship and including both outpatient and inpatient surgery — delivered by multidisciplinary teams focused on caring for each patient’s specific needs and ensuring care is uninterrupted throughout the entire treatment journey.

“Many patients with cancer are likely to undergo one or more surgical procedures, as surgery is key to many aspects of cancer treatment and cure,” says Andrew Nguyen, M.D., a surgical oncologist at City of Hope Orange County’s Long Beach Elm location. “Advanced cancer surgeries involve time in an inpatient setting; and with our new cancer specialty hospital, no patient has to leave the region to benefit from tomorrow’s cancer breakthroughs today.”

City of Hope Orange County’s cancer specialty hospital will offer patients a level of surgical oncology care that only a nationally ranked cancer research and treatment organization can provide, including:

• Renowned cancer surgeons with highly specialized expertise in treating even the most complex cancers.

• Stem cell transplantation, CAR T cell therapy, bispecific antibody therapies and other breakthrough treatments for hematologic cancers like leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

• The latest technology, including two DaVinci 5 robotic surgical systems for high-precision treatment of prostate cancer, gynecologic cancer, colorectal cancer, urologic cancer, thoracic cancer and more.

• Intra-abdominal heated chemotherapy (HIPEC/PIPAC) performed during surgery for cancers that have spread to the peritoneum.

• Hepatic artery infusion (HAI) therapy for colorectal cancer that has spread to the liver. This innovative surgical device delivers chemotherapy directly and continuously to the tumor, improving disease control and limiting side effects.

• State-of-the-art operating rooms directly connected to the operating rooms at the cancer center, designed and built to operate as a single cohesive unit.

• AI-enhanced video technology in the operating room, providing surgeons the ability to collaborate in real time with experts across City of Hope’s network of care.

• Integrated subspecialty cancer care delivered in one hospital admission instead of over the course of days or weeks.

• Clinical trials of leading-edge cancer treatments that require hospital monitoring for more than one night.

In addition to benefiting from the full power of innovation and groundbreaking technology, City of Hope patients have access to world-class rehabilitation, integrative oncology and supportive care, all personalized to deliver better outcomes and better quality of life.

This isn’t standard cancer care. This is lifesaving cancer care. This is Hope.

City of Hope’s regional network of advanced cancer care includes two locations in Long Beach: City of Hope Long Beach Elm and City of Hope Long Beach Worsham. Visit CityofHope.org/OC or call (888) 333-HOPE (4673).