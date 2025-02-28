For the seventh year in a row, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has achieved a ranking on Newsweek’s 2025 list of World’s Best Hospitals. Long Beach Medical Center ranked in the top 100 hospitals nationwide, the top 20 hospitals statewide, and the top five hospitals in the region. It remains the only hospital in the greater Long Beach region, including Lakewood and Los Alamitos, to receive this distinction.

“Being recognized among the world’s best hospitals for seven consecutive years is a testament to our adherence to quality indicators and our endless pursuit of process and performance improvement that is indicative to high-quality clinical outcomes, distinguishing us from other community hospitals,” says Joe Kim, M.D., chief medical officer, Long Beach Medical Center. “Long Beach Medical Center has committed to these extra standards that our community deserves.”

Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, this award honors hospitals that are at the forefront of adapting to new challenges and providing high-quality patient care. This recognition attests to the innovative treatments and care that the teams at Long Beach Medical Center provide to Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

Newsweek and Statista Inc. developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Four data sources were used for the evaluation:

Recommendations from Medical Experts: Online survey among tens of thousands of doctors, health care professionals, and hospital managers in 30 countries.

Online survey among tens of thousands of doctors, health care professionals, and hospital managers in 30 countries. Results from Patient Surveys : Survey of patient satisfaction with hospitalization.

: Survey of patient satisfaction with hospitalization. Hospital Quality Metrics : Medical indicators e.g., data on quality of care for treatments, hygiene measures, patient safety, and waiting times.

: Medical indicators e.g., data on quality of care for treatments, hygiene measures, patient safety, and waiting times. PROMs Implementation Survey: Optional online survey on the implementation and use of PROMs in hospitals.

The World’s Best Hospitals 2025 ranking lists the best hospitals in 30 countries: USA, Germany, Japan, France, Italy, United Kingdom, South Korea, Brazil, India, Spain, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Colombia, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Austria, Belgium, Chile, Malaysia, Thailand, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Israel, and Singapore. The countries were selected based on multiple comparability factors, such as standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals, and data availability.