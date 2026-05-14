Long Beach, in collaboration with LA Galaxy, will host a series of free watch parties in downtown Long Beach for the early stages of the FIFA World Cup this summer.

Starting June 12, the city will begin holding live match viewings along with various events that will include two free soccer clinics at Lincoln Park, giveaways, limited-edition merchandise offerings and appearances by current and former Galaxy players along with soccer clinics.

The games will be shown on a big screen set up in Lincoln Park, said Downtown Long Beach Alliance President Austin Metoyer.

LA Galaxy will host free soccer clinics at Lincoln Park on June 12 and June 19 for children aged 6 to 14. You can find more information and register for the clinics here.

Traffic on Pine Avenue will be closed between Broadway and Third Street from June 12-27, while Broadway between Pine and Pacific avenues will be shut down only on the seven event days.

Long Beach will not have an official FIFA Fan Zone because the city withdrew its bid following a series of talks with organizers. That means the city’s events this June will not feature FIFA’s logo or the term “World Cup Fan Zone.”

They will be able to show live games through the partnership with Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy.

Here’s a schedule of the games that will be shown: