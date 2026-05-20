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LA Fleet Week (Friday, May 22 – Monday, May 25)

In this Sept. 26, 2015 photo, the USS Iowa, a retired World War II-era battleship, is docked in the Port of Los Angeles. AP Photo by John Antczak.

Ships, live entertainment, military demonstrations, and waterfront festivities will take over the Port of Los Angeles as LA Fleet Week returns for Southern California’s largest free Memorial Day celebration.

The annual waterfront festival features active-duty ship tours, aircraft flyovers, military displays, live entertainment, food trucks, games, and more than 90 exhibits and activities throughout the weekend. Guests can also catch the popular Galley Wars culinary competition between military branches, along with performances from military bands across Los Angeles.

LA Fleet Week takes place over Memorial Day weekend on the LA Waterfront in San Pedro. Admission is free, with parking, trolley, and shuttle services available throughout the area. For more info, click here.

High school battle of the bands (Saturday, May 23)

Student musicians will rock the stage at the Rec Park Bandshell as the Friends of the Rec Park Bandshell hosts the fourth annual High School Battle of the Bands contest from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

High school bands performing rock, pop, and alternative music are invited to compete for prizes while showcasing their best original and cover songs. Organizers will provide a full sound system and backline equipment, giving young performers the chance to play live in front of the community.

The Rec Park Bandshell is at 701-939 Federation Dr. in Long Beach. For rules and details, click here.

Long Beach BBQ Festival (Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24)

Cornell Simon, AKA “Big C” of Porky-N-Beans, tends to the grill at the Long Beach BBQ Festival at Rainbow Lagoon Park in Long Beach on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Barbecue, live music, and waterfront fun will fill Rainbow Lagoon Park as the fourth annual Long Beach BBQ Festival returns for two days of food, entertainment, and family-friendly activities from noon to 9 p.m. The festival will feature more than 30 BBQ vendors serving ribs, burgers, pulled pork, and other smoky favorites alongside live-fire cooking demos, pitmaster showcases, shopping, games, desserts, drinks, and whiskey tastings. Guests can also enjoy live music throughout the weekend, including a surprise performance, plus a kids’ play area and local vendors along the waterfront.

Rainbow Lagoon Park is at 400 E. Shoreline Dr. in Long Beach. General admission will run you around $20 to $40. A one-day VIP ticket for $160 includes early entry, tastings, whiskey experiences, exclusive areas, swag, and more.

For more info and tickets, click here.

Honoring Long Beach’s Navy heroes (Saturday, May 23)

Sergeant First Class Patrick Banuelos performs a flag ceremony during the “Honoring Our Heroes” Memorial Day ceremony at Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.

Long Beach will honor the memory of the USS Frank E. Evans and the “Lost 74” during a Memorial Day commemoration at Shoreline Aquatic Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Hosted by the City of Long Beach and the USS Frank E. Evans Association, the free public ceremony will pay tribute to the 74 sailors who lost their lives when the Long Beach-based USS Frank E. Evans collided with an Australian aircraft carrier on June 3, 1969, during the Vietnam War. The tragedy continues to hold deep significance for veterans, survivors, and the families of those lost.

The program will include ceremonial tributes led by survivors and family members, including a bell ceremony with the reading of the fallen sailors’ names, a wreath-laying ceremony, and a water cannon salute from a Long Beach Fire Department fireboat. The event takes place at the Navy Memorial in Shoreline Aquatic Park, where plaques honoring the Lost 74 are located.

The ceremony is free and open to the public. More info here.

Long Beach Cambodian Restaurant Week (Wednesday, May 20 – Saturday, May 24)

Tamarind Tuger wings are tossed in a wok with a sweet, tangy sauce and unique tamarind notes at Shlap Muan in Long Beach on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Cambodian cuisine will take center stage across Long Beach as restaurants come together for a weeklong celebration of food, culture, and community.

The event highlights local Cambodian-owned restaurants while encouraging residents and visitors to explore traditional dishes and modern favorites. Participating spots will offer special deals and prix-fixe menus ranging from $5 to $20, making it easy to try a variety of flavors throughout the week.

For the list of participating restaurants and more details, visit cambodianrestaurantweeklb.com.

Queen Mary Starlight Lounge (Wednesday, May 27)

The Queen Mary in Long Beach. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

Dinner, dancing, and vintage glamour will return to the Queen Mary as the Starlight Lounge celebrates the 90th anniversary of the ship’s maiden voyage from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Inspired by the legendary Starlight Club once housed inside the Queen Mary’s first-class Verandah Grill, the evening will transport guests back to the golden age of ocean travel with a cocktail reception, a three-course dinner modeled after the ship’s historic menus, and live entertainment designed to keep the dance floor lively throughout the night.

The Queen Mary is at 1126 Queens Hwy. in Long Beach. More info and tickets for $127 each are available here.

Memorial Day Pool Hang? Make It a Staycation at Hotel Maya.

Book our Kickoff at the Coast package and save up to 25%, plus enjoy a complimentary drink voucher. Perfect for your summer kickoff. Or bring the family for our S’more Family Escape

package featuring 50% off parking, a one-time $50 dining credit, and a complimentary s’mores kit. Spend Memorial Day weekend soaking up poolside views and coastal vibes at Hotel Maya. Info here.