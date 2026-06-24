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Cars & Stripes Forever at the Port of Los Angeles (Friday, June 26)

San Pedro will host a free celebration and fireworks show from 5 to 10 p.m. at 250 S. Harbor Boulevard. The fireworks show is set for 9 p.m., and there will be classic cars, food trucks, a beer garden and three live bands scheduled to play.

You can drive to the event or take a free trolley to and from downtown San Pedro.

For more on fireworks displays planned in and around Long Beach, check out our article here.

Shakespeare by the Sea: Macbeth (Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27)

Courtesy of Shakespeare by the Sea.

Shakespeare by the Sea will perform “Macbeth” at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at the Band Shell at Recreation Park.

No tickets are required and the area offers ample bench seating along with a grass lawn for visitors who bring their own blankets.

You can also order a picnic ahead of time for either show from Bard’s Bites here.

A free, family-friendly show at International City Theatre (Saturday, June 27)

The International City Theatre in downtown Long Beach will continue its series of free shows aimed at introducing children of all ages to theater.

Saturday’s show, “Choosing My Way,” combines folktales from different cultures to highlight the importance of “staying true to your own personal path,” according to event organizers.

The show starts at 11 a.m. and lasts roughly one hour at the Beverly O’Neill Theater inside the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.

Reservations are required and can be made here.

Long Beach Japanese Cultural Festival (Saturday, June 27)

The Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center will host its annual summer festival at 1766 Seabright Ave. in West Long Beach from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with food, martial arts demonstrations, ondo dancing and performances.

There will also be exhibits on Japanese flower arranging, Long Beach’s Japanese Language School and origami craft.

You can find a full schedule of the festival’s events here.

Free Concert at Chavez Park (Saturday, June 27)

Courtesy of Ted Atkatz Percussion Seminar.

There will be a free concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Chavez Park Amphitheater as part of the Ted Atkatz Percussion Seminar held every year in conjunction with Cal State Long Beach.

Nearly two dozen music students will perform Steve Reich’s masterpiece composition “Music For 18 Musicians.”

Click this link to fill in your information and hold your seat for the concert.