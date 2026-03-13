When the beloved classic diner Huff’s Family Restaurant closed after 65 years, it left a hole in the El Dorado Park neighborhood. Five years later, the man behind a new restaurant hopes to fill that void, giving families a place to build traditions and memories, just with a different kind of food — pizza.

“It’s fun food,” said Hal Mooney, who signed the lease last year for Huff’s old space at Wardlow Road and Norwalk Boulevard. He fixed the place up, doing his best to keep as much of the structure as possible, and opened Mooney’s Pizza Tavern on Feb. 27.

Growing up in Illinois, going out for pizza meant spending a fun evening with family and celebrating special occasions. Mooney treasures those memories.

Though Mooney’s Pizza Tavern has only been open for a couple of weeks, it’s already becoming that special place for many with fond memories of visiting Huff’s Family Restaurant.

“Our executive chef grew up going here with his grandparents,” Mooney said. “I’ve met so many people who have that same story, growing up here going to get pancakes with their grandparents.”

Pizza lovers flock to Mooney’s Pizza Tavern in Long Beach on Thursday, March 6, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Mooney also installed a couple of arcade games and a photobooth in the front of the restaurant. And he’s bringing in traditions he grew up with: As a kid, Mooney and his family played a game called Chickens Come to Roost to determine who would get the last slice of pizza. To start, everyone puts their hands in the air and calls out “chickens come to roost” at the same time. Everyone then brings their arms down quickly and holds up a number. The numbers are added up and everyone goes around the table counting. Whoever the count ends on gets the last slice.

On the menu, Mooney’s Pizza Tavern introduces the game and encourages diners to ask their server how to play.

“[It’s a] very simple game, but a fun way to end a meal,” Mooney said.

The double pepperoni pizza at Mooney’s Pizza Tavern in Long Beach on Thursday, March 6, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A pineapple pizza topped with pineapple sauce, al pastor, pickled onions, and cilantro at Mooney’s Pizza Tavern in Long Beach on Thursday, March 6, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

They also have a special boot-shaped cup for people who are celebrating an achievement. It’s not for birthdays, only for achievements — however customers define that. One customer got to drink out of the boot to celebrate getting her school accredited. For kids, it could be something as simple as swimming across the pool for the first time, Mooney said.

“We’re really trying to be a great neighborhood restaurant,” he said.

The food, too, reflects that old-school family style. Using fermented dough made from a blend of Italian and American flour, they serve up classic round pizzas and pan pizzas. Of course they have your pepperoni and other expected toppings, but they also have ones that are a tad less expected like fried eggplant pizza (red sauce, eggplant parmesan, garlic confit and parmesan) and their pineapple pizza (pineapple sauce, al pastor, pickled onions and cilantro lime salsa).

A custard topped with sea salt and olive oil served at Mooney’s Pizza Tavern in Long Beach on Thursday, March 6, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Buttermilk-brined chicken buffalo wings at Mooney’s Pizza Tavern in Long Beach on Thursday, March 6, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Opening the pizza tavern has already felt like a dream realized to Mooney, but he’s got more excitement on the horizon. He’s planning a grand opening soon, where there will be a surprise pulled from Huff’s history.

During the process of renovating, Mooney found a locked safe built into concrete in the office that appears to have been there for decades. Mooney has no idea what might be in it or how to get it open but plans on raffling off the contents at the grand opening. Proceeds from the raffle tickets will be donated to a Long Beach food bank, and if the safe is empty, the winner will get free pizza for a year.

Mooney’s Pizza Tavern, 8105 E Wardlow Road, is open Wednesday through Monday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged.