Last month, a Korean-style convenience store called The Noodle Lounge quietly opened on the corner of Seventh Street and Cherry Avenue, taking over the old Cityside Pizza Palace space.

Though not as robust as the convenience stores in South Korea known for being one-stop shops, The Noodle Lounge offers just about any type of instant noodle you’d want, from cups to packets, cheesy to spicy.

“We love noodles,” owner Leylanee Hernandez said.

Customers can choose their favorite ramen, cook it at the store and choose from a host of toppings and sides. The most popular option is the $15 combo that includes ramen, one topping, and a drink of choice. Additional toppings can be added for $1 each; options include green onion, hard-boiled or raw eggs, cheese, shrimp and more.

A selection of instant noodles available at The Noodle Lounge on Thursday, July 2, 2026. Photo by Ashley Bolter.

On the shelves, customers can also find a few Asian snacks such as peach and grape-flavored Oreos and corn ice cream.

Beyond the instant ramen and Asian snacks, The Noodle Lounge has a large selection of specialty drinks, including Asian sodas and juices, as well as Red Bulls and sodas with flavored syrups and cream known as creamy Red Bulls and dirty sodas.

The creamy Red Bulls and dirty sodas stem from a pop-up business Hernandez started earlier in the year after falling in love with the concept while on a trip to Washington.

The most popular drink on the menu is the Berry Breeze, made with blue raspberry syrup, Iced Vanilla Berry Red Bull, creamer and whipped cream. It’s Hernandez’s favorite drink to make, but she’s still experimenting with different flavors too.

“I like making new ones because I don’t know what color they’re gonna come out,” she said.

The Dirty Blue Lagoon soda at The Noodle Lounge on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Photo by Ashley Bolter.

With its unique and Instagrammable drinks, The Noodle Lounge has found a healthy customer base through social media and word of mouth, Hernandez said. The legacy of its predecessor has also been a draw.

Opening in 1992, Cityside Pizza Palace was a staple in the neighborhood until it closed at the end of last year. Taking over the space has been a little challenging, Hernandez said, but she appreciates everyone who has come in, even if they’re looking for pizza instead of ramen.

Leylanee Hernandez, the owner of The Noodle Lounge, stands in front of her store on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Photo by Ashley Bolter.

In the future, Hernandez hopes her store will be a community hub. She has already started hosting World Cup and Love Island watch parties and has incorporated a board game corner and a trinket trading post.

“Maybe we can become the hangout spot,” Hernandez said.

The Noodle Lounge, 712 Cherry Ave., is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.