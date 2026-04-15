Everywhere, a popular brewery from the city of Orange, announced that they would be opening a location in Long Beach — then, they held their breath.

They had their date set — March 27 at 5 p.m. — but they were still waiting on the go-ahead from city inspectors. They made their announcement with the hope that they would get their business license in time.

By 3:30 that afternoon, they sent their staff home and started preparing for disappointment. Then at 4 o’clock, they had their license and were cleared to open.

“We walked in and it was like ‘AAAAH!’” co-owner Daniel Muñoz said. “But it was awesome.”

That night, there was consistently a line down the block for four hours, with the average customer waiting 30 minutes before even getting inside.

A man walks past the newly opened Everywhere taproom, which shares a space with Good Time coffee, on Fourth Street in Long Beach on Friday, April 13, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Allison Fitzpatrick pours a beer while working at the Everywhere taproom in Long Beach on Friday, April 13, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Everywhere had been waiting to open their Long Beach location for three years. Now that they’re finally here, they’re excited to be a positive space in the community.

For Muñoz, it’s all about “putting the good back into the world that you want to come back to you.”

Tired of being a cog in someone else’s machine, Muñoz and a few of his colleagues from another brewery started Everywhere to run their own business. Muñoz said it seems everyone who works in the beer industry dreams of opening their own brewery, and he and his colleagues were no different.

“I’ve just always kind of been chasing that dream of building something cool,” Muñoz said.

Baristas Adriana Rhay, right, and Alexandra Caughthran craft drinks at Good Time coffee in the newly opened space on Fourth Street that they share with the Everywhere taproom in Long Beach on Friday, April 13, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The newly opened Everywhere taproom, along with Good Time coffee on Fourth Street in Long Beach on Friday, April 13, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Everywhere takes a distinct approach to craft beer. While most breweries aim for bolder flavors, Muñoz said, Everywhere focuses on making their drinks feel more approachable. From playful art to unique beverages like the strawberry milk tea slushie seltzer, Muñoz wants his menu to feel less intimidating for customers who may not be steeped in the world of hops and malt.

Posted at the bar, there is also a code of conduct everyone is expected to follow. It asks everyone to be respectful, kind and responsible.

“I mean, it’s pretty simple. Just be a good human,” Muñoz said.

Good Time cafe, a well-known Long Beach coffee shop, matches Everywhere’s vibe. So when Muñoz asked them if they wanted to share the space on Fourth Street, it was a no-brainer.

“The more I got to know [the owners of Everywhere] as people, I realized that our values were very aligned. I was like, ‘Oh, these are, like, the four best men I’ve ever met. Of course, I want to do this,’” Good Time co-owner Joey Villalobos said.

With Good Time providing the caffeine in the mornings and Everywhere providing the alcohol in the evenings, Muñoz said some people spend the whole day there, starting with a coffee and ending with a beer.

The space inside the newly opened Everywhere taproom, along with Good Time coffee, on Fourth Street in Long Beach on Friday, April 13, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

“I like seeing people come into our shared space and just feel safe,” Villalobos said.

Soon, Muñoz and Villalobos say, they’ll be expanding further by opening a back patio with more seats. They’re planning to start welcoming community events in the near future.

Everywhere, 2122 E Fourth St., is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Good Time is open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.