Long Beach icon Snoop Dogg will perform the inaugural concert at the city’s new amphitheater next to the Queen Mary, the venue announced today.

The 54-year-old rapper will break in the Long Beach Amphitheater on Saturday, June 6, along with a lineup of special guests who have not yet been announced.

VIP Records owner Kelvin Anderson, who helped launch Snoop Dogg’s career from a makeshift studio in the back of the record store, said he would love to see homegrown acts like Warren G and Giveon up on stage with Snoop.

“I think it should be a Long Beach thing, let the whole world know how much talent we’ve got here from within the city,” Anderson said.

Snoop Dogg performs at the 2018 Summertime in the LBC, held at the Queen Mary Events Park on Saturday, July 07, 2018. Photo by Stephen Carr.

The new amphitheater is part of Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson’s plan to boost the city’s image as a West Coast music destination.

A wide swath of acts have already signed up to play the venue this summer, including Toto, Nas & The Roots, Luke Bryan and Los Ángeles Azules.

Construction on the 11,000-seat venue began in January. It initially had a $14 million price tag, but the tally rose to $21.3 million based on increased costs and the decision to add upgraded seating and a VIP lounge.

The temporary venue — originally scheduled to open in fall 2025 — is set to run for an initial 10-year period while the city considers a permanent plan. It’s become a major piece of Richardson’s vision to use growth industries, including tourism and entertainment, to replace declining oil revenue that has traditionally bolstered the city’s budget.

“Long Beach built the culture—and now we’ve built the stage for it,” Richardson said in a statement announcing the show. “From our neighborhoods to the global stage, Snoop Dogg has always represented this city.”

Snoop, a Long Beach native, last performed here in August 2024, when he took part in a pre-taped concert filmed at Rosie’s Dog Beach that aired during the closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics.

Tickets for the June 6 show go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m., with select presale opportunities beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. You can find more information here.