The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were part of a pre-taped concert series filmed Saturday at Rosie’s Dog Beach in Long Beach.

The taping is set to air as part of the closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics, which begins at noon, on Sunday, Aug. 11. It will also serve as part of the handover to the 2028 Los Angeles Games that include several events scheduled in Long Beach. They’ll also be aired in primetime on NBC at 7 p.m.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

Each artist is a California native, including H.E.R., who LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman confirmed is set to sing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France.

“This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA,” Wasserman said in a statement. “We are thrilled to feature the very best of LA with local artists and are grateful to Billie, H.E.R., the Chili Peppers and Snoop for their collaboration on what will be an incredible show to a global audience that will give fans a taste of what’s to come in 2028.”

Passersby began to notice over the weekend “No Parking Signs” along Ocean Boulevard and a fence line formed around Rosie’s Beach that would go on to include banners, fake palm trees and several “LA28” installations, including a crowned “LA28” sign flanked by sand-sculpted dogs in sphinx pose.

“They said it was for a commercial but (it) seems like it’s for the closing concert that will be a send off to the next host,” one person wrote in a Friday Reddit post. “Apparently it’s not open to the public so I’m curious who got invited, I don’t like that it’s only VIP that’s gross.”

“They have a bussed in crowd of extras, so they are playing the same song multiple times and hyping up the crowd in between,” another person said in a separate Reddit chain. “It sounds like a huge crowd, but it’s only hundreds.”

A source with knowledge of the filming, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed to the Post that it was for the closing ceremonies.

In an X post early Sunday morning, Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, who is currently in Paris as part of a delegation, reminded people to tune in. “Make sure you check out the #Paris2024 #Olympics closing ceremony,” Richardson wrote.

Less than four years remain until Los Angeles will host the Olympics, its third time. It last held the games in 1984. It will be the first time the city will host the Paralympics.