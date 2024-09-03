A number of new and exciting restaurants are opening across Long Beach, but sometimes you crave the comfort of a longtime favorite that always delivers exceptional food and service.

For me, Ellie’s in Alamitos Beach is that place. It’s been raved about, yes; but it really is that good.

Chef Jason Witzl took over the intimate space that formerly housed At Last Cafe seven years ago, and has become a leading food innovator in substance and style, with a focus on pasta and flavors from Southern Italy.

And he’s done it in the backdrop of significant challenges: A pandemic that shuttered restaurants for months, and a severe lack of parking that would be a death sentence for a lesser chef.

Ellie’s has proven it is worth the hassle. The menu is simple and elegant, with sharing options, an ample wine list with selections from France, Italy and California, and a helpful staff that will guide through it all.

Here’s our list of must-try dishes, from starters to desserts:

Grilled Bread Board

Rustic sourdough toasts come with pickled vegetables and three distinct creamy and savory spreads: caviar butter, pork butter and apple mustard. Roasted pistachios introduce a rich, nutty element, making this platter a well-balanced and elegant appetizer.

Seasonal Arancini with Whipped Crème Fraîche and Basil Pesto

These seasonal arancini (a Sicilian street food made of risotto that’s rolled into a ball, stuffed, breaded, and gently fried) are a delightful treat, offering a perfect balance of crispiness and creamy goodness. The golden-fried exterior gives way to a rich, flavorful center that pairs wonderfully with the smooth whipped crème fraîche, adding a tangy richness to each bite. The basil pesto brings a fresh, herbal note that cuts through the richness, making the dish well-rounded and satisfying.

Citrus and Beet salad

This was a delightful mix of flavors and textures. The sweetness of the golden beets paired perfectly with the tangy mandarin slices, while the creamy ricotta added a rich, smooth element. Fresh basil brought a fragrant touch, and the crispy toppings added a satisfying crunch. This dish is a great example of how simple ingredients can be elevated to something truly memorable.

Pork Belly Wedge Salad

This salad features a crisp iceberg wedge paired with rich, tender pork belly that adds a savory depth. The dish is topped with pickled onions and fresh herbs, providing a tangy contrast, while the creamy dressing and crumbled cheese create a satisfying balance of flavors and textures. A fresh take on the classic wedge salad.

Roasted Carrots

The carrots are roasted to a glazed perfection, they retain a slight crunch, set above an eggplant hummus and topped with dabs of avocado puree and a drizzle of honey that provides a refreshing contrast to the natural sweetness of the carrots. This exemplifies how simple ingredients can be elevated to create an extraordinary dish.

Pork Chop with Corn Relish

The chop is expertly seared, presenting a beautifully caramelized crust and slightly pink center. It is served with a corn relish that adds a sweet and crunchy contrast to the tender, juicy meat. The relish mixed with fresh herbs and a hint of spice, elevates the overall flavor profile, making each bite a delightful combination of textures and tastes. This dish is a testament to the chef’s skill in balancing robust flavors with fresh, vibrant accompaniments.

Chicken with Mushrooms

The chicken dish is a hearty and comforting entrée, featuring a generous portion of chicken smothered in a rich mushroom sauce and fingerling potatoes. The chicken is cooked to perfection, with a crispy skin and succulent interior. The earthy mushrooms add a deep, umami flavor.

Gnocchi Bolognese

This is an inviting bowl of comfort food. The gnocchi are pillowy soft, providing the perfect canvas for the rich and hearty Bolognese sauce. The sauce is robust, with layers of flavor from slow-cooked meat, tomatoes, and aromatic vegetables. A generous topping of freshly grated Parmesan adds a salty, creamy finish, while a sprinkle of chives brings a fresh, herbal note. This dish is a comforting classic, executed with finesse and attention to detail, making it a must-try for pasta lovers.

Vanilla Lemon Panna Cotta

For dessert, this is a delightful blend of smooth, creamy panna cotta with a hint of lemon and vanilla. The blueberry compote adds a vibrant tanginess, complemented by airy whipped cream and a crunchy cookie crumble. This dessert offers a perfect balance of flavors and textures, making it a memorable treat.

Brioche Bread Pudding

(Pictured above)

The buttery brioche, soaked in custard, is studded with chocolate chips, crunchy pecans, and sweet golden raisins. Topped with a scoop of melting vanilla ice cream, this dessert combines flavors and textures beautifully, making it a must-try.

Come to Ellie’s hungry, with friends, a plan to walk or take public transit. It’s worth it.

Ellie’s is located at 204 Orange Ave., Long Beach. It is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Call 562-437-4837.