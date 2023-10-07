Next week, the second Friday the 13th of the year will befall us. Seeing as it’s October and all, you can bet it’s going to get extra spooky. So, why not mark the date with a new tattoo?

It may be considered the unluckiest day (or days) of the year, but if you’re looking for new ink, you might just luck out. Dozens of tattoo shops around the Long Beach area are offering extra low prices and deals.

Smaller pieces will be available for as little as $30 (details below).

Here are 13 tattoo parlors in Long Beach that are offering specials on Friday, Oct. 13.

Port City Tattoo – 4290 Outer Traffic Circle

This shop is doing flash deals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with pre-selected designs from $100 to $350 with lots of Halloween-inspired concepts. The deals are for walk-ins only, unless you share their Instagram post and get a fast pass. More info.

Alf’s Body Art Studio – 5347 Second St.

And here’s a brand new shop to try out. Alf’s is having its grand opening on the 13th. The ribbon cutting will be at 10:30 a.m., which will be followed by a flash tattoo sale with pieces ranging from $80 to $150—and the shop says they’ll stay open until everybody is done.

In the evening, they’ll have a “functional beverage” (non-alcoholic) happy hour hosted by Hummingbird Heart Company. More info.

Halo Tattoo Collective – 2747 E. Broadway

Halo Tattoo Collective is doing a flash sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with all designs for $130. More info.

Inky Dreams – 3012 E. Seventh St.

If Halloween is your favorite holiday, how ’bout inking a jack-o-lantern to commemorate it? Inky Dreams is offering Halloween-themed tattoos for as low as $50 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. More info.

Broadway Tattoos – 1824 E. Broadway

This Alamitos Beach shop will offer $40 tats but only on arms and legs, all day on a first-come, first-serve basis. More info.

Authentic Roots – 242 E 7th St

This shop’s artists are posting each of their flash sales leading up to the 13th so be sure to check back on their Instagram for more information. More info.

Outer Limits – 22 S. Chestnut Pl.

The oldest tattoo parlor in Long Beach (and in America, according to the owners) will offer flash sales starting at $100 from 10 a.m. until 7 or 8ish, but they’ll also be taking appointments to fill up the day, so you might want to get there early. More info.

Roman Ink Tattoo – 5442 Long Beach Blvd.

How often do you think about the Roman Empire? Well, here’s your chance to ink those thoughts permanently, if you want. Roman Ink Tattoo Parlor is offering tattoos as cheap as $40 all day on the 13th, first-come first-serve, and only in black and gray (color will be extra), but for 2 by 2 inches. You just can’t beat that deal. More info.

Retro Row Ink – 2741 E Fourth St.

Retro Row’s tattoo shop (with Hidden Gems tooth gems) is offering a flash sale starting at $60. With over 20 pages of designs already posted on their Instagram, it should be easy to pick out a good one ahead of the big day. More info.

Good Vibrations Tattoo – 742 S Pacific Ave., San Pedro

This tattoo shop just across the bridge(s) in San Pedro says their flash will start at just $30—the best deal in the area! More info.

Golden Heritage Tattoos – 1212 S Gaffey St.

Another shop in San Pedro, Golden Heritage is starting at 11 a.m. with tattoos for as little as $60 and up to $100. But you should know they’ll only be accepting cash. More info.

Lost Harbor – 950 N Avalon Blvd., Wilmington

This tattoo shop in Wilmington has a “chilling amount of kreepy desings” for only $80, and they’ll be tattooing until midnight—or whenever they cut off the line, so get there early. More info.

Mr. Inkwells Tattoos – 10901 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos

This shop in Los Alamitos has seven artists doing their own flash deals along with the house flash—and there will be some piercing deals as well. Plus, pre-order a T-shirt for the event and you will get early access to bookings online. More info.

BONUS: Breakwater Tattoo – 4130 Atlantic Ave.

If you just can’t wait until the 13th to get your spooky season ink, this shop is introducing its first-ever “Halloween season spooky flash event” on Sunday, Oct. 8 from noon to 6 p.m. Deals range from $100 to $150, and they’ll be giving away a $300 gift card to their costume contest winner. Plus, “treats and maybe even some tricks” will be offered to those who show up for a tattoo. More info.