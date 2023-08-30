Two popular chains, The Stand and Cookie Plug, will open locations at the Long Beach Towne Center in the coming months.

The Stand, a fast-casual burger and hot dog joint, started in Encino and has rapidly expanded across the region over the last decade. Now, it’ll get its first Long Beach location at the Long Beach Towne Center, right next to Dave and Busters.

Burgers range from a classic burger, which costs about $9 before tax, to a French onion soup burger with a parmesan-crusted bun, double Gruyère cheese, red onions, crispy onions and a “French onion au jus” (broth) for dipping that costs about $12.50 before tax.

One popular order is the customizable burger, which allows you to choose a type of bread, toppings and between four different proteins, beef, turkey, chicken or a veggie patty.

The menu also offers “standwiches” like the barbecue brisket on a pretzel bun and the seared ahi tuna. Wraps, salads, sides and dessert, as well as both craft beer and wine will be available as well.

Also opening at the center will be a relatively new chain that opened three years ago, but has since expanded to over 25 locations. Cookie Plug, a shop that sells notoriously thick cookies inspired by hip-hop culture and graffiti street art, offers freshly baked cookies daily in-house. They have a rotating menu of flavors, including chocolate chip walnut, fruity cereal, strawberry cheesecake and s’mores.

Cookie Plug will open next to the Regal Edwards Long Beach theater next to Roasting Water.

No opening date has been set for either location, but both are expected to open this year.

The Long Beach Towne Center is located at 7575 Carson Blvd.