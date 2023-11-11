2ND & PCH will begin rolling out its holiday programing as early as this weekend to celebrate the days leading up until Christmas.

To kick off the season on Saturday, Nov. 11, the Holiday Pup Crawl will round up shoppers and their furry friends, for a day of music, dog-friendly vendors and activities from noon to 4 p.m. Nearby participating eateries, including Beachwood Brewing, Noble Bird, Shake Shack and more will be offering special and deals.

The outdoor shopping center will host its 5th annual tree lighting ceremony for its White Fir Christmas tree on Nov. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. Hollywood-based jazz ensemble Phat Cat Swinger as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there and the first guests to RSVP will get a free snowflake light stick.

Free photo opportunities with Santa Claus will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays, for professional photos available for purchase, swing by on Saturdays and Sundays starting Nov. 18 to Dec. 24. If you want to bring a pet companion, those photos will be available Dec. 6, 13 and 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. No reservations are required.

Here are more events happening throughout December:

Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. PCH Movies & Moonlight: Polar Express

at 6 p.m. PCH Movies & Moonlight: Polar Express Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. Kids Club, Story Time with Mrs. Claus

at 10 a.m. Kids Club, Story Time with Mrs. Claus Dec. 9 and 16 at 9 a.m., Breakfast with Santa Claus at Noble Bird Rotisserie

and 16 at 9 a.m., Breakfast with Santa Claus at Noble Bird Rotisserie Dec. 10 and 17 at 11 a.m., Creative Communal open-air market

and 17 at 11 a.m., Creative Communal open-air market Dec. 10 and 17 at 9 a.m., Silent Santa for those with sensory sensitivities, RSVP required

For more information on all events, click here.