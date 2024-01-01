Whether you’re longing for a fresh start or carrying over momentum from 2023, New Year’s resolutions can really help you set goals and direction, even if you don’t completely stick with them.

Haven’t made your list yet? We’ve got you covered on things you may consider working on, and you can do them right here in Long Beach.

Be more sustainable

If you’re looking to do your part in reducing waste, the city has plenty of opportunities.

BYO Long Beach, or “Bring Your Own,” focuses on refill over landfill. Here, you can buy a variety of things for your daily needs like soap, deodorant, herbs, spices, teas, hair accessories and much more – but in your own container. Just bring a jar or bottle from home or get one in-store, fill it up and buy by weight. No extra packaging, no extra waste.

Instead of buying into fast fashion, you can also opt to buy other people’s clothes at one of the city’s many thrift stores. On Retro Row, there’s an array of shops that sell old clothing like Casa de Luxe, Far Outfit, La Bomba and more.

If you’re looking to spruce up your place with some decor, maybe consider Leslie’s Antiques & Consignment Store as well as the Long Beach Antique Market at Veterans Stadium on the third Sunday of every month. The next one is Sunday, Jan. 21.

Health and fitness

A classic. Surely one of America’s most popular New Year’s resolutions.

You can sign up for one of many traditional gym memberships in town, but you should be warned that they’ll be packed to the brim with folks trying to tackle their own resolutions, at least through January.

Luckily, exercise doesn’t necessarily need to come in the form of running treadmills and lifting weights. You can certainly jump into one of Long Beach’s rock climbing gyms, which have also risen in popularity in recent years — and for good reason. It’s a full-body workout.

Long Beach Rising offers $22 day passes and $88 monthly memberships. On top of rock climbing, they also offer a complete fitness space with yoga and classes. Hangar 18 in Signal Hill also offers rock climbing and bouldering for $22 a day or $54 for the whole month.

The Long Beach Run Club meets every week at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays for those looking to start building their Strava profile and socialize with other runners.

If you’re looking for some killer cardio, endurance or ab workouts that are more on the unconventional side, check out Jennergy Jump. With instruction from the famed Jenny Worth, you strap on some Kangoo Jump Rebound Boots, which are shoes with springs on them, and follow the class in an explosive, choreographed workout. Download the free MindBody App to sign up for classes.

Read more books

Reading is good for your brain — it can reduce stress, improve cognition and even help you live longer. Plus, it presents the perfect excuse to disconnect from your phone, and that provides health benefits in itself.

Whether you’re seeking knowledge, working on self-improvement or wanting to get lost in a good story, you can support local bookstores while you’re at it. The city is full of gems like Bel Canto Books, which celebrates writing by women and people of color and hosts pop-ups and author conversations.

There’s also Page Against the Machine, which, besides having a fantastic name, is activism-focused with a selection of many books on organizing and social and political movements. For used books, vintage toys and collectibles, drop by Planet Books in Signal Hill.

Keep in mind, you don’t have to be sitting on top of a mountain of finished books by the end of the year (although if you do, more power to you). Maybe just one book a month could be a good starting point.

Get better at cooking – or learn how to

Did you watch “The Bear” and wonder if you could ever make some of those mouth-watering dishes yourself? Wouldn’t it be nice to cook for pleasure, and not just for survival? Tired of getting takeout every day?

If you said “yes” to any of the above, you might benefit from picking up a cookbook at one of the aforementioned bookstores or at Kitchen Lingo Books. Maybe even try watching J. Kenji López-Alt’s approachable, cozy POV cooking videos.

Long Beach also has a few of its own fine culinary instructors. Run by a married couple who met at Ocean Avenue Seafood in Santa Monica, Chef Tech Cooking School offers workshops, classes for all skill levels (including kids) and even a baking course. You can learn how to select good ingredients, use equipment properly and hone techniques. The upfront cost for a four-class series starts at $425.

Your Kitchen Cooking, run by classically French trained Chef Zack, gives you the experience of cooking a three-course meal while you learn about seasonal produce, food trends and international cuisines. On top of being educational, it’s also a good date or friends night out idea. Booking for a six-person, three-hour session starts at $1,625.

If you don’t want to break the bank, Locali Seasoned offers classes and dinner parties for $95 a person here, but if you’re looking to get even more serious about the craft, Long Beach City College also offers culinary classes here.

Volunteer and give back

Once you’re tired of doing things for yourself, you can always give back to the community.

Long Beach hosts monthly tree-planting events in neighborhoods throughout the city, and anyone can volunteer. No experience required. They’ll train you to plant and water each tree with 15 gallons. Sign up at 562-570-6866 or email [email protected].

The Long Beach Rescue Mission is also always looking for extra hands to help unhoused folks through food service, music, arts, mentoring and class instruction. You can sign up here. The Women Shelter of Long Beach, which serves women who’ve experienced domestic violence, is always looking for help here.

For those with a green thumb, Long Beach Community Table serves people who are food and housing-insecure by sourcing and handing out organic produce, as well as building urban vegetable gardens around the city. Volunteers can distribute food and hygiene, pack groceries and build gardens. Sign up here.