Long Beach is a city teeming with artists, and with the return of the city’s Open Studio Tour starting this weekend, residents will have a unique opportunity to meet many of them.

The Long Beach Open Studio Tour will offer a chance for the public to visit the studios of local artists every Saturday and Sunday through the month of October.

The citywide tour has been running every year since 2009 when local artists Lisa Wibroe and Tina Burnight first dreamed up the concept to connect artists with the public. Last year, the mantle was passed to artists Javier and Cherie Sola, who participated in the annual tour for years before agreeing to carry on the tradition.

This year’s event features 55 artists—painters, sculptors, woodworkers, photographers, jewelry designers, printmakers, furniture refurbishers and beyond.

Many of the artists are returning participants and respected fixtures in the arts community.

For example, contemporary artist Cody Lusby, whose larger works include a vibrant mural in Rose Park, will meet with the public at his studio.

And both Wibroe and Burnight will be opening up their studios in Downtown the first weekend of October and showing a variety of their mixed media works, from ceramics to mosaics and sculpture.

Newer figures who have already made a splash will also be joining the lineup.

This year, Point by Point Studio, a new furniture refurbishment company led by artist Ghermayne Baker, will be opening up their home studio in Cal Heights to show the ins and outs of woven furniture repair.

Since the event includes so many artists, the tours are split between four Long Beach neighborhoods. Here’s the breakdown (click the links to see the participating artists on a map):

Studio tours are free and self-guided, so you can go at your own pace. Visitors can meet the artists, watch live art demonstrations and shop some of their creations. The studios will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each weekend.

For more information on the Long Beach Open Studio Tour, visit their website here.