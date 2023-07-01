With Independence Day fast approaching, you may still be scrambling for plans. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with options ranging from 4th of July staples like barbecue, live music, and of course, fireworks for you to choose from—all without leaving Long Beach.

Join the Great American Kids’ Bike Parade

Even though this is called “The Great American Kids’ Bike Parade,” kids and adults alike are welcome to hop on their bikes for Justin Rudd’s annual event at 10 a.m. on July 4. Morning festivities begin with a 90-second kids’ patriotic speech contest, and following the bike parade, a kids’ patriotic costume contest. Get more information and register here. The event is free to attend, but be sure to bring a can of tuna, pasta, breakfast cereal or peanut butter that will be donated to agencies which serve the unhoused.

All events will take place at 1 Granada Ave.

Spend the afternoon at the Aquarium of the Pacific

Join the Aquarium of the Pacific for a barbecue from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 Tuesday, which includes all the 4th of July classics like pulled pork, grilled barbecue chicken, homemade potato salad, a red, white and blue fruit salad, and more.

Admission options include either a buffet meal on the front plaza ($97 per adult, $75 per child aged 3 to 11, or for Aquarium members, $77 per adult, and $55 per child), or a VIP lunch on the rooftop veranda which overlooks Rainbow Harbor, which comes out to $130 per adult and $120 per child, or for members, $100 per adult and $80 per child. Both options include all-day Aquarium admission. Get more information and make your reservation here.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is located at 100 Aquarium Way.

Enjoy live music at Shoreline Village

Start the festivities early with a weekend-long celebration at Shoreline Village, featuring live music ranging from reggae, high-energy blues, an ‘80s cover band, and dance music while you shop and dine. The event is free to today (from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.), tomorrow (1 to 5 p.m.) and July 4 itself (1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9). Parking on-site is limited, and on the 4th it will cost $25, so event organizers encourage attendees to utilize public transportation or alternate means of transportation.

Shoreline Village is located at 429 Shoreline Village Drive.

Bring the whole family to the Bluff Heights block party

Bluff Heights’ annual July 4 event is turning 15 this year, and it will feature fun for the entire family from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Activities include crafts, games, a pet parade and a bike parade, a chili cook off, a cake walk and a water balloon toss. The event is free to attend, but the “bluff basket,” a portable picnic basket that includes a hot link or classic hot dog (a vegetarian option will be available) plus an assortment of sides, can be purchased separately at the event. Organizers also request that attendees bring a beverage to contribute. More information is available here.

The block party will be located on Vista Street between Obispo and Orizaba avenues.

Attend the Big Bang on the Bay block party and fireworks

No 4th of July listicle would be complete without fireworks, but the annual Boathouse on the Bay event on July 3 beginning at 5:30 p.m. comes with food, music, and activities too.

Tickets to attend the main celebration on Marina Drive, featuring a barbecue dinner courtesy of Naples Rib Co., start at $75 for adults or $30 for children 10 and younger. Or, spring for VIP seats inside the restaurant ($120), on the patio ($150) or on the sidewalk ($180).

All proceeds from the event will be divided among 15 different charities. The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 on Monday, July 3 (fireworks will kick off at 9), and tickets can be purchased here.

The event takes place at 190 N. Marina Drive.

Celebrate the 4th at Fuego

This list includes not one, but two fireworks options for you. This Independence Day, Fuego, Hotel Maya’s waterfront restaurant, is hosting a barbecue feast complete with baby back ribs, steak potatoes, cole slaw, kielbasa smoked sausage, beef sliders, and more, for $40 per person. The dinner menu will offer entrees such as grilled New York steak, seafood crepes, mezcal pollo chipotle, swordfish skewers, and ropa vieja. The grill will be sizzling poolside from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the bar open until 9. Live entertainment will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations can be made online or by calling (562) 481-3910.

Fuego is located in Hotel Maya, 700 Queensway Drive.