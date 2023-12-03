Tens of thousands of people bundled up and turned out for the 39th annual Belmont Shore Christmas Parade Saturday night.

Around 115 groups made their way up and down 14 blocks of Second Street, with floats, cars and banners decked out in holiday decor. Upward of 15,000 people lined the parade root, according to Belmont Shore Business Business Association Executive Director Heather Kern — and that’s not counting the thousands inside restaurants and office buildings.

“The turnout was amazing, everything went off with zero incidents, just a lot of smiles,” Kern said. “It’s a tradition, it’s just become part of the Christmas season — it just doesn’t feel like it’s here unless we have our parade.”

“It’s great for business, it’s great for community morale,” Kern continued. “It’s a miracle that we can create such small-town charm in such a big city. We’re a Main Street, USA corridor.”