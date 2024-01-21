Writers, raconteurs, tall-tale tellers and yarn spinners of all kinds will convene beginning next month to settle this question once and for all (until next year, at least): Who are the greatest storytellers in Long Beach?

Long Beach Searches for Greatest Storyteller, a friendly competition that began in 2011, sees entrants each telling a six-minute story — no more, maybe less. Subjects range from dating mishaps and travel horror stories to sentimental bedside confessions and tales of getting out of a ticket, according to producer Mariana Willams.

The audience votes by secret ballot but two local, published authors also will cast votes, worth five ballots each, to offset any crowd stacking by contestants. (Not that we blame them for trying).

“The audience is always so nice, never any heckling,” Williams said Sunday.

The series of events kicks off Monday, Feb. 5 and takes place every first Monday through August at Malainey’s Grill on Marina Bay Landing. Each night, entry is $10 and the competition is slated to run from 7 to 9 p.m. At the end of each competition, a winner is announced.

The winning narrators will be awarded $100 and bragging rights.

Storytellers can submit their idea by sending five or six lines to [email protected].

For groups of four or more, a reservation is recommended. Click here to purchase tickets in advance.

Malainey’s Grill is located at 168 N. Marina Dr.