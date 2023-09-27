Italian cafe Aroma di Roma is celebrating 20 years in Long Beach, an impressive feat for any business, and especially in the dining industry.

The restaurant originally opened at a smaller location on the east end of the corridor serving Italian coffee, gelato and of course, their famous “Sexy Bagels” — cream cheese, tomato, red onion, pesto, basil and black pepper on any choice of bagel.

Ten years ago, they outgrew their smaller shop and shut down briefly to reopen at their current, open-air location on the west end of Second Street with a further expansion into Downtown in 2015.

“In celebrating our success in business, we are celebrating our amazing employees and our beautiful community of Belmont Shore,” the shop wrote on Instagram. “Without both of these things, we would not be where we are today.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.

To celebrate the milestone, the restaurant will offer 20% off of Caramel Machiavellis and Latin Lattes through Sept. 30.

Aroma Di Roma is located at 4708 Second St. in Belmont Shore. Its Downtown location is located at 444 W. Ocean Blvd., suite110.