Through the end of February, Long Beach elementary and middle school students can submit artwork depicting the city for a chance to win a cash prize.

Each of the nine City Council districts will have two winners: one for grades 1-5 and one for grades 6-8.

The contest rules ask young artists to design an art piece “that captures our city’s beauty and essence through 2D visual art or photography.” Artworks must reflect the history, culture, and community of Long Beach, with particular emphasis on each artist’s own community being encouraged.

Winners in the middle school category will receive a $200 prize and winners in the elementary school category will get a $50 prize.

A high-resolution printed image of each winning artwork will be displayed in Long Beach Legislative offices and honored before the City Council.

Artists must fill out the contest entry form and make the submission here. One artwork may be submitted per student and AI-generated artwork will not be accepted.

Allowed art mediums include paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, photography and digital art. The winners will be chosen by The Arts Council for Long Beach.

“We are thrilled to witness the creativity and talent of our young artists through this contest,” said Griselda Suarez, Executive Director of ArtsLB. “Providing a platform for youth expression and imagination not only strengthens our community but also inspires the next generation of creatives. We can’t wait to see the visions they bring to life.”

Full contest details, including the rubric, are available here. Submissions must be received by Feb. 28, 2025.

For questions or assistance filling out the entry form, participants and their parents can email [email protected] or call 562-204-6104.

“This contest is more than just an opportunity to showcase talent; it’s a celebration of our city’s future, and it reflects the pride and hope we all share for the next generation,” said Mayor Rex Richardson.