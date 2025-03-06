Long Beach Walls and the Art Renzei festival are looking for local artists to participate in the 10th edition of the multimedia art event this summer.

Installation artists, augmented reality/virtual reality artists, muralists, painters and musicians are encouraged to sign up here to be considered.

Since 2015, the event — formerly known as POW! WOW! Long Beach — has led to more than 120 murals across 40 square miles of the city.

It is part of Worldwide Walls, an international series of street art events that started in 2009.

A mural by A.L. Grime at 149 E Seaside Way as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 3, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Last year, artists created 14 murals spread throughout Downtown Long Beach, Retro Row, Cambodia Town and Belmont Shore.

Local participants included five Long Beach-based artists along with artists from Taiwan, Colombia, Spain, Canada and various parts of the United States.