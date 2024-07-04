Nearly two dozen artists spent the last week of June creating new art across Long Beach as part of Long Beach Walls, an annual event that brings art street festivals to cities across the globe.

Since 2015, the event — formerly known as POW! WOW! Long Beach — has led to more than 120 murals across 40 square miles of the city.

This year’s artists focused on beautifying the Downtown area, but also created new murals in Retro Row, Cambodia Town and Belmont Shore.

See the location of all the new murals here, and check out some of the new art: