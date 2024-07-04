Nearly two dozen artists spent the last week of June creating new art across Long Beach as part of Long Beach Walls, an annual event that brings art street festivals to cities across the globe.

Since 2015, the event — formerly known as POW! WOW! Long Beach — has led to more than 120 murals across 40 square miles of the city.

This year’s artists focused on beautifying the Downtown area, but also created new murals in Retro Row, Cambodia Town and Belmont Shore.

See the location of all the new murals here, and check out some of the new art:

A mural by Andrea Wan at 375 The Promenade N. as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 3, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Lula Goce of Spain works on a mural up high in a cherry picker as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Monday, July 1, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A mural by 594Evah at 226 N. Waite Ct. as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 3, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A mural by Ledania and Sakoasko at 225 E. Sixth St. as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 3, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A mural by Detour at 151 E. Fifth St. as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 3, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A soon to be finished mural by Lula Goce at W. Alta Way as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 3, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A mural by OG Slick at 213 N. Waite Court as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 3, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A mural by Persue and Rain on Collins Way as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 3, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A mural by A.L. Grime at 149 E. Seaside Way as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 3, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A mural by Ill.Des at 235 E. Seaside Way as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 3, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A mural by Noah Worldsmith at 3702 E. Anaheim St. as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A mural by Sawai at Long Beach Public Library Mark Twain Branch at 1401 E. Anaheim St. as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A mural by W3R3ON3 at S. Hart Place as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 3, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Katbing works on a mural on The Center at 2017 E. Fourth St. as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.