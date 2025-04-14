Extra Frames is an occasional collection of images taken by the Long Beach Post that, for various reasons, were not included in any stories but are too remarkable to be forgotten or left unpublished in the archives.

Over the past three days, the 50th Grand Prix of Long Beach brought pounding engines and screeching tires to Downtown, but there were also quiet moments of beauty.

For the casual race fans — or the neighbors happy to have a little more peace and quiet — here are the unique sights that stuck with our photographers after the checkered flag.

IndyCar race fans watch the 50th Acura Grand Prix from a condo balcony overlooking the race track in Long Beach on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Aston Martin THOR teammates Roman De Angelis and Ross Gunn co-pilot the Ashton Martin Valkyrie during the IMSA SportsCar Grand Prix. De Angelis placed eighth on April 14, 2025, during the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Photo by Samuel Chacko.

A woman shelters from the sun under an umbrella while watching the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Fans hung up popular sponsors and racing flags to show support for the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 11, 2025. Photo by Samuel Chacko

Fans lounge on the lawn as they watch passing cars along the straightaway at the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 14, 2025. Photo by John Donegan.

IndyCar fans stand at the fence line watching the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Porsche Penske Motorsport drivers Felipe Nasr and Nick Tandy practiced during IMSA practice No. 1 at the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 11, 2025. Photo by Samuel Chacko.

Two F-18s performed a flyover during the National Anthem at the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The first round of Super Drift Challenge No. 2 commences on April 12, 2025, with the bleachers and front-row seats filled during the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13, 2025. Photo by Samuel Chacko.

A Firestone employee changes race tires while preparing for the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood speaks to FOX 11 among multiple media outlets for interviews after his first-place finish at the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Photo by Samuel Chacko.

The pit crew for Pato O’Ward rolls out his IndyCar for the start of the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Azucena Cruz, of Kansas, a fan of Pato O’Ward, wears her hat dedicated to the driver as she attends the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

IndyCar driver Devlin DeFrancesco navigates around the water fountain during the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

An IndyCar streams across the track under the shade of palms. Photo by John Donegan.

IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden whips his white and red car around the hairpin turn during the first few laps of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 14, 2025. Photo by John Donegan.

An IndyCar fan records the race from behind a blocked fence at the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.