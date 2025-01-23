Anita W. Harris has reviewed theater around Long Beach for more than 10 years. Starting today, she’ll bring us an occasional column about the local theater scene. Whether you’re new to it or a longtime lover of the stage, we hope it will be helpful — and shine a spotlight on some of our city’s many talented artists. Look for it most Thursdays. Or sign up for our Eat See Do newsletter to get it in your inbox.

Long Beach is lucky in so many ways — including its many live theaters: There’s an option for everyone, possibly right around the corner from you.

If you’ve never been to a live performance, you’re in for a treat. I think of theaters as communal, welcoming spaces where a cast of actors and hard-working crew — costumers, light and sound technicians, scenic designers, directors, makeup artists, stage managers and, of course, playwrights — gather to tell a compelling story right in front of you.

Many venues offer discounted tickets for seniors and students, or “rush tickets” shortly before each performance when you can buy unsold seats for less. You can also purchase a subscription for multiple shows at a discounted price, and theaters often offer lower-priced tickets for preview shows, when the cast or crew might be working out some technical issues before the show fully opens. (I have to say, I’ve never seen a bad preview.)

As to what to wear, be comfortable but respectful of others seated near you and the work that went into putting on the show. My personal rule is no jeans in the theater, but that’s just me — I bet you look great in yours.

And most theaters offer concessions — drinks (including alcoholic) and candy that you may even be able to take to your seat, just ask.

Here’s what’s on this month at a theater near you:

Long Beach Playhouse

The Long Beach Playhouse at 5021 E. Anaheim St. often begins each year with an Agatha Christie mystery at its downstairs Mainstage Theatre, and this year is no exception with “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” continuing through Feb. 8.

The mustachioed Hercule Poirot in a scene from Long Beach Playhouse’s production of “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd.” Photo by Michael Hardy Photography.

Christie’s novel was considered a masterpiece when it was published in 1926 and features the fastidious, mustachioed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. “No one will foresee the shocking twist,” says the Playhouse.

The Playhouse’s more edgy upstairs Studio Theatre is featuring collaborations with other theaters this month: “Eleanor’s Story: An American Girl in Hitler’s Germany” from Jan. 24 to 26 — based on a real memoir — and “9/10ths” from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, comprised of nine 10-minute scenes that together make a “wild ride,” according to the Playhouse.

Parking is free in the lot behind the theater and on side streets. For tickets, call 562-494-1014 or visit LBPlayhouse.org.

Long Beach Shakespeare Company

William Shakespeare’s historical tragedy “Richard III” is on stage now through Feb. 8 at Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic Ave. in Bixby Knolls.

Part of its thematic season of “So this is love?” the play centers on Richard, the hunchbacked Duke of York, who “masterfully” plots to seize England’s throne by betraying nearly everyone around him, including his wife and brother. (Sounds like a piece of work.)

For tickets, call the box office at 562-997-1494 or visit LBShakespeare.org. Parking is free on Atlantic Ave. and surrounding streets.

Coming soon!

Stay tuned to this column for upcoming February productions, including “Jersey Boys” at Musical Theatre West, acclaimed Black playwright August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” at Long Beach Playhouse and a British invasion at Cal Rep as UK-based Frantic Assembly creates what they call “a highly physical” version of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” set in Los Angeles during climate change and social isolation.

Can’t wait!