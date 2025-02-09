With the smell of grilled food, the sound of old-school music and the sight of locals taking in exhibits, the Downtown Long Beach Art + Design Walk gave a chance for community members to connect with one another and enjoy a vibrant urban scene Saturday afternoon.

Attendees from all ages immersed themselves in the different types of art Long Beach can bring, as well as supporting smaller artists and their companies.

For the event — organized by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance — around 50 different pop-up spots featuring live music and all manner of visual art and design work, were set up within walking distance from one another.

Adults and kids got the chance to paint as well as buy art from local artists. Photo by Samuel Chacko.

“This is my first art walk. [I’m] very excited and I’m very nervous because I actually have my art on display — and to actually be selling it,” said Koi Hall, a film photographer and magazine writer.

Hall has two brands, her photography brand called Koi The Shooter and her magazine brand called Fake Artsy Bitch.

“It is a little validating knowing […] even if they don’t purchase my art, they’re telling me that this is great and they’re intrigued by it,” she said with a smile on her face.

Koi Hall, a photographer who has a magazine called “Fake Artsy Bitch,” talks with Long Beach residents. Photo by Samuel Chacko.

Long Beach, like many cities across California, has been trying to re-enliven its Downtown, which has seen higher-than-normal vacancy rates since the pandemic and endured concerns about break-ins and homelessness. The mayor and other city officials have pushed for a resurgence of nightlife, tourism and festivals to try to draw back visitors.

At Saturday’s event, Ivan Espinosa, a Long Beach tattoo artist, said a friend encouraged him to showcase his work, so he pulled out an airbrush, which he used to make designs on T-shirts. Passersby could watch his work live before making a purchase.

Ivan Espinosa, a Long Beach tattoo artist who owns Immaculate Heart Tattoo, airbrushes T-shirts to sell to customers in Long Beach on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Photo by Samuel Chacko.

Artist Jasmine Beasley said she hopes the joy the event brought continues long after it’s over.

“I came to show my work, to show my inner child to the people of Long Beach and everyone else,” Beasley said.

Simone Robinson shows off her art from Liquid Burnz Beauty as well as a link to her YouTube channel The Tales of Naomi & Noah. Photo by Samuel Chacko.

The Dark Art Emporium was filled with paintings from artists as attendees walked in to browse on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Long Beach. Photo by Samuel Chacko.

Third Street was filled with music from a DJ as people danced, hugged and smiled. Photo by Samuel Chacko.

Michael Ramirez tattoos and talks with a customer on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Photo by Samuel Chacko.

Artist Elena Tomska shows off her art with a smile on her face. Photo by Samuel Chacko.

Photos and story by Samuel Chacko.