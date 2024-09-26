Nine local artists will soon be painting murals around Long Beach, one in each City Council District, in communities deemed most heavily impacted by COVID-19.

The murals are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year at various community centers, a senior center and a gymnasium, according to a city news release.

“Arts and culture are the heartbeat of Long Beach and we are committed to celebrating the inspirational and diverse voices in our city,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “By supporting and investing in the arts, we not only beautify our city, but foster a shared sense of connection and creative expression.”

The mural titled “Nature after hours in Long Beach be like…” by Charlótte Medina is planned for the Bixby Park Community Center. Mural concept courtesy the Arts Council For Long Beach.

Artwork on the various murals include a skateboarding squirrel, sealife, a datura plant, the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge and butterflies.

Here is a list of the murals and where they will be installed. Click each link to see concept artwork:

The selection process included an online vote that started in June, allowing the public to pick among a total of 27 finalists, three finalists for each location. Voting concluded on July 8.

Earlier this year, city staff and the Arts Council for Long Beach carried out a community survey to find themes that best fit the local community for each mural.

The mural “World Within a World” by Brenda Cibrian is planned for the Ramona Park Community Center. Mural concept courtesy the Arts Council for Long Beach.

This series of murals was made possible through a portion of the $900,000 in COVID-19 relief dollars the city allocated for arts and culture organizations through the Long Beach Recovery Act.