As part of a plan to “enliven” public parks in the city, residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on a new mural for Veterans Memorial Park in the Wrigley neighborhood.

City officials are seeking input from residents to help local artist Trinh Mai illustrate imagery that captures the spirit and culture of the neighborhood.

Residents of Long Beach are encouraged to participate in a 10-minute survey to weigh in on visuals and themes that come to mind when thinking about District 7. Find that survey here.

The survey will be open through the end of August. Officials aim to have a design in time for the October Parks Commission meeting. Once approved, painting will begin next year, a spokesperson from Councilmember Roberto Uranga’s office said.

It will be the neighborhood’s sixth new mural that has come out of the 7 for 7 Mural Project Initiative, which is sponsored by Council District 7, in partnership with Long Beach Parks Recreation and Marine and Arts Council for Long Beach. So far, Hudson Park, Admiral Kidd Park, Wrigley Heights Dog Park, Silverado Park and Los Cerritos Park have all received new murals under the program. Check those out here.

Mai will be tasked with painting the mural on the south side of the recreation center at Veterans Memorial Park.

Currently, the collaboration has paired five artists with five different murals at different Long Beach parks.

“All of these murals are to enliven the space and offer the opportunity to reflect on our daily life,” Cynthia Luján, director of public art for the Arts Council of Long Beach, said in a recent video showcasing the new public art installments.