Beachwood Brewing will reopen Beachwood Blendery on Tuesday, Nov. 7 with 24 new taps after it remained closed for a period of time after the pandemic.

Originally opened in 2015, the tasting room closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and re-opened in May of 2022 before shifting to a reservation-only space in October 2022.

The location once served exclusively sour beer, but it will now offer “clean beers” (non-sour options), Beachwood co-owner Gabriel Gordon said. A pilsner is an example of a clean beer.

The Blendery won’t have a kitchen, but will offer food by partnering with rotating pop-up vendors, Gordon said.

The location will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 3 to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Hours may be extended in the future, depending on the location’s needs, Gordon said.

The tasting room and custom-designed barrel room will resume various levels of guided reservations to allow guests to learn more about the brewing process and experience curated tastings. Updates on the return of the guided reservations can be found on the brewery’s website and Instagram account.

Beachwood’s Downtown location closed at the end of October, but will reopen as ISM Brewing this month.

Beachwood Blendery is located at 247 Long Beach Boulevard.