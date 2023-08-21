The 8th annual Long Beach Walls and Art Renzei Festivals wrapped up last week with 12 new murals now adorning walls on local businesses, schools and parking structures across the city.

The weeklong festival (formerly known as POW! WOW! Long Beach) included a roster of international and regional artists who created vibrant works under the theme “Follow Your Bliss,” meant to encourage people to explore their passions and joy.

Below are before-and-after photos of each of the new murals, with the exception of an indoor piece at the Long Beach Convention Center. Note: to see the full before-and-after pictures, toggle the slider with your mouse or finger.

ARTIST: ROSHI – ROLAND SANDS DESIGNS (1365 Obispo Ave.)

ARTIST: LAUREN YS – GOOD TIME (1322 Coronado Ave.)

ARTIST: NEVERMADE – ROLAND SANDS DESIGNS (1365 Obispo Ave.)

ARTIST: SHAR TUI’ASOA – PIPI + LOLA (2630 E. Fourth St.)

ARTIST: SUPERWAXX – RENAISSANCE HIGH SCHOOL (235 E. Eighth St.)

ARTIST: MISTER TOLEDO – RENAISSANCE HIGH SCHOOL (235 E. Eighth St.)

ARTIST: JESS WEYMOUTH – WILD CHIVE (2650 E. Broadway)

ARTIST: JASON KEAM – WEST BROADWAY PARKING GARAGE (332 W. Broadway)

ARTIST: ROSHI – ROLAND SANDS DESIGNS (1365 Obispo Ave.)

ARTIST: JACK SOREN – RENAISSANCE HIGH SCHOOL (235 E. Eighth St.)

ARTIST: STEVIE SHAO – RENAISSANCE HIGH SCHOOL (235 E. Eighth St.)

All photos by Thomas R. Cordova.