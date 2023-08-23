Black Dog Coffee Roasters is slated to open its second location soon in the former Lord Windsor Coffee spot in Alamitos Beach, which closed in September 2022, according to owner Francisco Portillo.

While Portillo is hoping to open the new location next month, he said the process dealing with city permits and inspections to get the new shop open has been difficult, so that timeline is not definitive.

Portillo, who was born in El Salvador, moved to Long Beach a little over six years ago.

“I love it here, Long Beach is my home,” Portillo said.

Portillo opened his first location in Signal Hill just a week before the pandemic hit the city, but that didn’t deter him from growing his business by offering his roasted ground and whole bean coffee online.

Portillo sources his beans directly from his family’s farm in El Salvador.

“That’s where my inspiration comes from,” Portillo said.

He also sources a variety of coffee beans from sustainable farms all over the world. Customers can see where the coffee beans are sourced and their varietals on the shop’s website.

Updates on the opening can be found on the shop’s Instagram account. Meanwhile, customers can visit the Signal Hill location at 1399 E. Burnett St., Suite G.

Black Dog Coffee Roasters will open at 1101 E. Third St. this September.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the address of Black Dog Coffee Roasters’ Signal Hill location.