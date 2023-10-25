Members of Blink 182 are coming to Long Beach on Thursday for a special record signing event, Fingerprints Music announced today on their Instagram.

Those who were able to snag a CD or a vinyl order of the beloved pop-punk band’s new album “One more Time” will have the chance to get it signed by the band this Thursday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

To get into the signing, fans had to buy the album from Fingerprints, but as of Wednesday morning, both vinyl copies and CDs were likely moving quickly.

Chances of getting in will become slimmer as the day goes on, Fingerprints owner Rand Foster noted, but you can try your luck here. The record shop will post on Instagram when it’s sold out—so, you can check back there to see if there’s still hope.

Due to “time constraints,” there is a strict one wristband per transaction limit. But customers are welcome to by multiple copies of signable items, according to the record shop.

“If it shows as ‘unavailable’ try to refresh,” the shop’s Instagram post advised

Here’s what’s available for purchase to be signed:

Indie Exclusive Coke Bottle Clear Vinyl LP

Black Vinyl LP

Shiny Silver CD

Access bracelets and copies of the album will be handed out at the store on the day of the event.

The SoCal group’s career now spans almost 30 years. The 17 new songs on the album they’ll be signing were recorded over the course of the past two years during their blockbuster reunion world tour.

Listen to the album on Spotify and check out our video from when Jake Gotta went to Janelle Monae’s record singing event at Fingerprints back in June.