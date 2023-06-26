A nationally touring Lego convention is coming to Long Beach next month with two days of Lego building, attractions and entertainment.

Brick Fest Live will take over the Long Beach Convention Center Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, with a host of activities large and small. Some of the convention’s biggest attractions include an exhibition of life-sized Lego models, with characters like Darth Vader from “Star Wars” and Woody from “Toy Story” on display.

Many of these pieces are so large they required over 10,000 bricks to create, according to organizers. There will also be a giant “brick pit” filled with over 200,000 colorful Lego pieces guests can take pictures in.

One of the major draws that have attracted Lego fans of all ages to the convention is the wide variety of hands-on building opportunities. This year, guests are invited to build a massive Lego mural where each guest helps build a square that will complete the whole floor mural.

The convention will have a variety of building stations including a “graffiti wall” where kids and adults are invited to put up whatever Lego creation they like across a large wall spanning a portion of the convention floor, as well as a zone that features glow-in-the-dark Lego and a Minecraft-inspired building station.

Various games will also be available throughout the convention, including Lego golf and a racing derby where guests can craft their own small Lego race car and compete on a track against other brick cars. There will also be a shop for guests to purchase a unique selection of Lego kits.

Thousands are expected to convene for Brick Fest Live during the two-day convention where fans of the tiny toy are encouraged to meet fellow enthusiasts, unleash their creativity, or at the very least, lose track of time tinkering with the massive amounts of the tiny bricks that are available for play.

These very reasons are why Brick Fest Live Founders Chad Collins and his daughter Jordan created the event in their hometown of Philadelphia. Their own obsession with Lego first led them to create YouTube videos online about their love for the craft. Inspired by the community they had cultivated on their shared YouTube channel, the pair sought to create a space that brought fellow Lego fans together, culminating in Brick Fest Live.

The event has grown significantly in the last decade, with tours across the country. Today, it’s considered the largest fan-made Lego convention in the U.S.

Tickets start at $16.99 and may be purchased online. For more information on the convention, click here.

The Long Beach Convention Center is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.