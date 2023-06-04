The fried chicken joint Chicken University, which made a name for itself at its first location in Fullerton with its menu of both Korean and American spins on the classic dish, will open a second spot in Bixby Knolls this summer.

The brand new building, with almost 10,000 square feet of space, sits across from Philz Coffee on Atlantic Avenue. Founder Sam Chun looked for a year and a half before settling on the location.

“There was no fried chicken place by that area,” Chun said, also noting that the space was near a residential neighborhood.

Chun hopes the restaurant will be open sometime in June—or July at the latest. In the meantime, the restaurant will be updating its menu.

Korean fried chicken has become more and more popular in the U.S. in recent years. The batter and marinade is different than traditional American fried chicken, although the restaurant serves both to cater to different tastes.

Asian flavors like spicy Thai basil, gochujang (a fermented red chili paste pronounced go-chew-jang) are on the menu, but traditional American fried chicken flavors like lemon pepper or garlic parmesan are also found.

Guests can also get non-chicken Korean specialty dishes like tteokbokki (prounounced tok-bo-key, which are rice cakes cooked in a spicy, gochujang-based sauce) or fish cake soup.

The re-design of the menu will mainly be a change in portion sizes, and less about the actual items on the menu. The changes will affect the Fullerton location’s menu as well.

“We’re targeting one person meals,” Chun said.

Since the opening of the Fullerton location, Chun noticed guests would come in groups, but they wanted different items or flavors and wanted to pay separately. In Asian culture, it’s less personalized, as everyone will order, eat and pay together, Chun said.

The restaurant’s menu was designed for large portions for a shareable, family-style meal. The new portion sizes will be changed to reflexed more personalized, individual meals for people to enjoy.