Thousands will flock to Downtown Long Beach this weekend to hear the twang and drawl of some of the biggest names in country music during the Coastal Country Jam music festival at Marina Green Park.

Originally held as a single-day event in Huntington Beach in 2016, Coastal Country Jam’s Long Beach debut is going Texas-big with two days of music from some of the most iconic figures in the genre, including Blake Sheldon, Tim McGraw, Brooks & Dun, Marren Morris and more.

The all-ages festival, on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 through 17, will feature multiple stages, line dancing, a craft food fair, art installations and a car show. The event will also prompt some road closures leading up to and after the festival.

Those not attending the jam should steer clear of Shoreline Drive between Ocean Boulevard and Shoreline Village Drive from Thursday through Monday, Sept. 14 through 18.

⚠️STREET CLOSURE NOTICE⚠️

Coastal Country Jam will be at the Convention Center Lot & Marina Green 9/16 & 9/17 and Shoreline Dr will be closed from Ocean to Shoreline Village Dr effective Thurs 9/14 at 7p to Mon 9/18 at 10a.

For more info go to their FAQ ➡️ https://t.co/62v1yr4u18 pic.twitter.com/IHWwoROCoT — Long Beach Special Events and Filming (@LBSpecialEvents) September 12, 2023

Blake Shelton will be headlining on Saturday, alongside Brooks & Dunn, Dustin Lynch, Tyler Hubbard, Kidd G, Mackenzie Porter and DJ Luwiss Lux.

On Sunday, Tim McGraw will take center stage alongside Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery, Dylan Scott, Jameson Rodgers, Alana Springsteen and DJ Luwiss Lux.

Single-day tickets on Saturday are $149. Sunday single-day tickets are $125. Two-day passes start at $225. Click here to purchase tickets. Children under five may enter for free.

The festival opens at noon and will close at 10 p.m. both days. For more information visit the Coastal County Jam website, here.

Marina Green Park is at 386 E. Shoreline Dr.