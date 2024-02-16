Local cafe chain Coffee Drunk is opening a third location in Bixby Knolls and will celebrate with grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 17.

SolRad will pop-up during the celebration to offer a choice between three breakfast tacos starting at 8 a.m. until they sell out. Here’s what’s on the menu: Bacon, eggs and queso tacos, roasted sweet potato and soyrizo (soy chorizo), and a quesa-birria taco with scrambled egg, crema and cilantro.

Loyalty members will automatically receive a $2 off coupon before the opening. To join, text JOIN to 833-258-3536. Drink specials, merchandise, gift cards and giveaways will be available on Saturday.

The concept was first debuted on Retro Row in 2020 before a second shop opened in Cal Heights last year.

Owners Breezy Church and her husband Matthew met in Long Beach on Second Street. Breezy spent over 10 years in coffee shops in her hometown of Seattle and around Long Beach before the pair decided to open the first Coffee Drunk.

The brand uses sustainably sourced coffee, like 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters, based out of Canada. Espresso staples like the Americano, Macchiato and Cappuccino are available, but the brand has become known for its “Last Call,” a semi-sweet dark chocolate chai latte, and its “Instigator,” an espresso shaken with maple, brown sugar and a touch of milk.

Coffee Drunk is at 4374 Atlantic Avenue.