Comedian Louis C.K. will perform at the Long Beach Terrace Theater this December as part of his RIDICULOUS Tour.

Tickets for the Thursday, Dec. 4, show went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here.

The show at the 3,000-seat theater comes as part of 75 North American tour stops starting on May 30.

As part of the tour, C.K. will also perform in Hollywood at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 5 and 6.

The winner of six Emmy Awards and Grammy Awards has released more than 10 stand-up specials, including “Louis C.K. at the Dolby,” “Sorry” and “Sincerely, Louis C.K.”

He created, wrote, directed and starred in two TV shows, “Louie” and “Horace and Pete.” The comedian last toured in 2021.

The Terrace Theater will also host comedian Aziz Ansari on April 6 and musician Paul Simon for a concert on July 7.