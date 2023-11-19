Thousands of “sneakerheads” and streetwear enthusiasts gathered at the Long Beach Convention Center Saturday for this year’s ComplexCon to shop designer merchandise and explore the next waves in pop culture and fashion.

The annual event is dedicated to bringing together influential brands and artists from around the globe to showcase and celebrate style, sneakers, art, design, music and food, among others.

This year’s ComplexCon had exhibits from artists and designers like Chris Pyrate and Takashi Murakami with vibrant, playful, gritty, and even outlandish styles. Brand collaborations and rare shoes from Nike, Adidas, Asics, and Crocs, among many others, were also displayed and available for purchase.

Los Angeles Clippers’ Russell Westbrook made an appearance with his son at the Marathon Clothing pop-up, and host of hot wings interview show “Hot Ones” Sean Evans showed up to talk to guests and promote his food and culture brand “First We Feast,” which had a lineup of food vendors at the venue.

At the main stage, music performances featured Zack Bia as well as a DJ set from Lil Yachty. Kid Cudi is set to perform Sunday.