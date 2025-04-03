Dark Harbor, the popular Halloween event aboard the Queen Mary, has announced its dates for this fall.

The mix of haunted mazes and other spooky attractions will open on Sept. 19 and run through Nov. 2, according to Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group.

More details — such as mazes, attractions and ticket prices — will be released in the coming months.

Last year’s event marked the first since 2019 and the first under Thirteenth Floor.

It featured four new mazes, themed bars, four rides, street performances and side attractions including ax throwing and sharpshooting.

The event will post jobs soon for scare actors, event staff, tech staff and more on the event website.

In April 2024, city officials authorized a profit-sharing agreement with Thirteenth Floor that runs through November 2028.

Thirteenth Floor was involved in the launch of Shaqtoberfest, a new Halloween event inspired by basketball star Shaquille O’Neal, in 2022.

The entertainment company produces the Haunted Hayride at Griffith Park along with dozens of Halloween-themed events in Chicago, Phoenix, Houston and Austin, Texas, among other locations.

Last year, general admission tickets ranged from $39.99 to $54.99 depending on the night.