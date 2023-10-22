Dave’s Hot Chicken is giving customers a free slider or tender on Oct. 24 to celebrate rapper Drake’s birthday.

There’s no code or coupon needed, but customers must have the Dave’s Hot Chicken mobile app, which will be scanned at check out. The offer is only available in-store.

Customers can choose between seven levels of spice, a waiver is required to get the hottest level. Sliders are served on a bun with kale slaw, pickles and Dave’s sauce.

This is the second year Drake has celebrated his birthday with the brand after becoming an investor in the concept in 2021. Dave’s first location opened in 2017 in Los Angeles, but as the Nashville-style hot chicken trend grew over the past few years, chains like Dave’s exploded.

Long Beach got its first Dave’s on Second Street earlier this year. A second location will open near the Traffic Circle soon, next to Mediterranean chain CAVA and dessert shop Nothing Bundt Cakes, in the former Polly’s Pies location.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is located at 5246 E. Second St. Check out our visit here.