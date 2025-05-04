Extra Frames is an occasional collection of images taken by the Long Beach Post’s photographers that, for various reasons, were not included in any stories but are too remarkable to be forgotten or left unpublished in the archives.

A skateboarder rides through high winds as it kicks up sand along the beach in Long Beach on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Rep. Robert Garcia at a press conference about his recent trip to El Salvador, in Long Beach, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A pedestrian crosses Broadway at Pacific Avenue as the sun sets in Long Beach, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Rep. Robert Garcia speaks during the celebration of the completed terminal roadway improvements at Long Beach Airport on Monday, April 14, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A couple strolls along the jetty in Long Beach on Friday, April 25, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A boat returns to the starting line while race boats compete in the Ficker Cup in Long Beach on Friday, April 25, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A cyclist pedaled against strong winds and sand on the bike path in Long Beach on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A line of Buddhist monks chant a prayer at the start of the 17th annual Cambodia Town Parade in Long Beach, Saturday April, 6, 2025. Photo by John Donegan.

At the Long Beach Cambodia Town parade, a woman holds an umbrella while on a video call with family in Long Beach, Saturday April, 6, 2025. Photo by John Donegan.

A crowd near the top of the grandstands watches the motorbike stunts below the city’s Fairmont Breakers Hotel during Thunder Thursday to kick off the Long Beach Grand Prix weekend in Long Beach Thursday, April 10, 2025. Photo by John Donegan.

A gaggle of onlookers at the Belmont Pier as sailors compete in the Ficker Cup. The top two crews advanced to the 60th Congressional Cup held the following weekend in Long Beach on Friday, April 25, 2025. Photo by John Donegan.