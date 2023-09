Extra Frames is a monthly compilation of images captured by Long Beach Post photographers that are, well, extra. The photos were not used in a story for one reason or another but are too good to simply fade into obscurity and languish in the archives, forever unpublished.

A man pauses to look over the bluff as Tropical Storm Hilary makes its way through Long Beach, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A couple shares an umbrella as Tropical Storm Hilary brings rain to Long Beach, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A man walks past the Art Theatre just before a 3 p.m. showing of “Oppenheimer” is about to start on Retro Row, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Los Angeles artist Mister Toledo of Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Long Beach firefighters set up for a water rescue in response to reports of a person in the L.A. River while Tropical Storm Hilary makes its way through Long Beach, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A big rig driver talks to the CHP officers after a vehicle collision on the 405 freeway in Long Beach, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A lady and young girl cross Pacific Avenue with umbrellas in hand as they take cover from the sun on one of the hottest days of the summer in Long Beach, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.