Extra Frames is an occasional collection of images taken by the Long Beach Post that, for various reasons, were not included in any stories but are too remarkable to be forgotten or left unpublished in the archives.

A seagull arcs towards the sun on a cloudy day above the Port of Long Beach, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Photo by John Donegan.
Lilly Flower, a passionfruit mocktail, is part of a new lunch menu at the Union @ Compound in Long Beach on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Long Beach paramedics sit in the dining room of Fire Station 12 in Long Beach during the early hours of their shift in Long Beach, Wednesday March 5, 2025. Photo by John Donegan.
The sun is shining, and the weather is pleasant as Marilyn Sanchez enjoys skating at the new roller rink that opened to the public recently at Junipero Beach in Long Beach on Monday, March 10, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A man tosses his child in the air on the lighthouse bank overlooking the Long Beach shoreline near Downtown in Long Beach, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Photo by John Donegan.
Long Beach police approached a van before clearing the vehicle during a high-risk stop in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A guide scrolls on his phone during a boat tour of the Port of Long Beach, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Photo by John Donegan.
A woman looks out of a window as Long Beach police conduct a high-risk stop in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Long Beach Paramedic Michael Thurston calls the hospital about a patient being transported off the 710 Freeway in Long Beach on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A SWAT team carried out a removal of a home’s residents after a suspect reportedly brandished weapons outside.h e incident took place on East 65th Street, where authorities believed the suspect was hiding, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
The Long Beach police ordered an occupant to exit a van while conducting a high-risk stop in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.