Apple TV+ wrapped up filming today along the Promenade in Downtown Long Beach for an upcoming show called “Lucky,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Over the past week, crews filmed multiple scenes for the same project along the Promenade between Third and Fifth streets, according to a person familiar with the project who was not authorized to talk about it.

The show, announced last December, is based on the New York Times bestselling novel “Lucky” by Marissa Stapley.

It stars Taylor-Joy as a “young woman who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past,” according to the announcement.

A Reddit user spotted Taylor-Joy filming a scene Monday outside of the T-Mobile store on the corner of Fourth Street and The Promenade.

On Tuesday, multiple “San Diego Police Department” vehicles used for filming were parked along Fourth Street near The Promenade.

A man walks by a film location at Fifth Street across from the defunct Walmart at The Promenade N in Long Beach on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Last week, crews also put up fake signs on vacant storefronts along Fifth Street, sparking speculation online about the project.

Two car crash scenes were also filmed on Saturday near The Promenade and Fifth Street, said the person familiar with the project. The show has been using the working title of “Aces” at its filming locations, which also include International Tower, near the Camden Harborview apartments and a local beach house.

Drew Starkey, Timothy Olyphant and William Fichtner are also reportedly part of the cast.

Mock San Diego police cars are set up for a filmed crash at Fifth Street and The Promenade N in Long Beach on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Jonathan Tropper, creator of the Apple TV+ show “Your Friends & Neighbors” starring Jon Hamm, wrote and executive produced the project along with Taylor-Joy, Reece Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

In recent years, other major scenes have been filmed around the Downtown area, including for “The Rookie” and “On Call”.