Apple TV+ will begin filming a chase scene Friday with a choreographed vehicle collision in Downtown Long Beach, according to a notice sent to nearby residents.

Filming will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday near the Camden Harborview apartment complex off Ocean Boulevard, according to the email sent by the building’s management.

The filming is reportedly for an Apple TV+ project named “Aces.” There weren’t any confirmed details available about the production, but Julie Chang, a television personality and former Good Day L.A. anchor, posted in December that she was on set for a “suspense thriller” featuring Reese Witherspoon that was called “Aces.” Chang said it would air on Apple TV+ this year.

Chestnut Place, Windsor Place and Seaside Way between Chestnut Place and Golden Shore will be affected by the filming.

“Expect intermittent traffic and pedestrian control, production vehicles and a choreographed vehicle collision scene on Saturday, May 10,” the filming notice said.

Parking will be prohibited Friday and Saturday on both sides of Seaside Way from Chestnut Place to Cedar Avenue and Golden Shore. On Monday, parking will be prohibited on the north side of Seaside Way between Chestnut Place and Cedar Avenue.

Other major scenes have been filmed — and sparked questions from Long Beach residents — around the Downtown area in recent years. In July, for instance, “The Rookie” shot a simulated wreck on Shoreline Drive.

What seems like a five-car accident pile-up on the freeway is a move set for The Rookie in Long Beach, Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A year earlier, a fake homeless encampment was built along the Los Angeles River for a cop show named “On Call” that’s set in Long Beach.

And last week, another Apple TV+ shoot was filming at the City Center hotel.