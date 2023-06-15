Who wants just a meal when you can have a meal with live entertainment, photo ops and more?

Thankfully, starting Sunday, June 18—also known as Father’s Day—you can get the full package with Ambiance Dining Experience, which is a new, bimonthly fine dining pop-up at the Hotel Current.

There will be three seating times at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the prix-fixe four-course meal curated by Chef Denise Smith.

Smith has been a private chef, as well as a caterer for celebrity parties, for years, and Ambiance represents a new partnership between her and Charles Singleton Jr., a Long Beach native and CEO of TreImage, a business marketing consulting company.

Aside from the dinner, the experience will include live entertainment and drinks. The inaugural Father’s Day meal will include a two-glass wine pairing, a live saxophonist and violinist duo, a Magic Castle magician and a comedian who hosts the experience.

Ticket prices are set at $150 per person, and reservations must be made in advance due to limited seating capability. Valet is included with the price of the ticket as well as a discounted room rate at the hotel, according to the reservation site.

The menu for the Father’s Day meal, which includes vegetarian and vegan options, has already been released on the company’s website. It includes main courses of braised short ribs, Chilean sea bass with caper lemon butter and a cauliflower steak with chimichurri sauce. Ingredients will be sourced from local farmers markets for a seasonal, rotating menu, chefs and entertainment.

The second pop-up is scheduled for July 9. Reservations for all dates can be made on OpenTable.

The Hotel Current is located at 5325 E Pacific Coast Hwy.